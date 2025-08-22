Things around you that can be making you sick (and you didn’t even know it)

From the air we breathe, the food we eat to common household items, our toxin exposure has been on the rise for the past many decades and continues to affect several aspects of our health.

Apart from lifestyle factors like unhealthy diet and lack of exercise, environmental factors, too, are emerging as the leading cause of cancer in the modern world.

While it’s not possible to completely eliminate exposure to toxins in many cases, one can avoid them and safeguard their health by making mindful choices.

Here are 10 common items in your room that may increase your risk of cancer, along with practical steps to reduce that risk.

1. Paint and paint fumes

Paints, especially older or industrial varieties, often contain volatile organic compounds (VOCs) like benzene, toluene and ethylbenzene.

These substances are known carcinogens and can be released into the air as fumes, increasing your risk of respiratory issues and certain cancers, particularly with prolonged exposure.

If your room has recently been painted or you frequently use paints for hobbies, ensure good ventilation and consider using low-VOC or VOC-free products.