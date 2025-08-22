Sandigan acquits former VP, son

Former Vice President Jejomar Binay and his son, Junjun Binay, walked away from corruption charges after the Sandiganbayan ruled on Friday that the “prosecution failed to prove their guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.”

The case pertained to the construction of the P2.2-billion Makati City Hall II, or carpark building, in 2008 when the ex-VP was Makati City mayor.

The allegations triggered a more than one year Senate blue ribbon subcommittee investigation undertaken by Senators Alan Peter Cayetano, Antonio Trillanes IV and Koko Pimentel.

The lengthy probe was dubbed an inquisition meant to erode the survey numbers of Binay, who had early on declared his intention to seek the presidency.

The Binays and their co-accused were slapped with multiple counts of graft, malversation of public funds, and falsification of public documents.

Graft investigators had flagged the project, citing irregularities in the bidding process and alleging that the carpark was overpriced.

In 2016, the Ombudsman indicted the father and son, along with their co-accused former Makati officials and personnel of Hilmarc’s Construction Co. and project designer Mana Architecture and Interior Design, among others.

Manipulation alleged

The Ombudsman said the Binays circumvented the mandatory public bidding and manipulated the process to ensure the project contract would be awarded to Hilmarc’s and Mana.

Hilmarc’s as the sole bidder secured the contract for four phases of the project, despite the Makati officials’ alleged failure to comply with the required public posting of bid invitations.

The first three phases of the car park construction occurred during the term of the senior Binay, while his son who succeeded him oversaw the last two phases.

The Ombudsman found the construction pushed through despite lacking an approved budget appropriation, project plan, and specifications.

Aside from the Binays, their co-accused were also acquitted of the charges.