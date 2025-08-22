Nitura drops 28 in Adamson win over USC 

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu --- Shaina Nitura put on a scoring clinic to power Adamson University past University of San Carlos, 25-16, 31-33, 25-18, 25-12, in Day 1 of the 2025 Shakey’s Super League (SSL) National Invitationals Cebu Leg Friday at the Mandaue Sports Complex here.

The Alas Pilipinas member fired a game-high 28 points as the Lady Falcons’ set their title bid in motion.

Nitura poured 15 of her markers in Adamson’s strong response in the third and fourth sets after letting the feisty reigning Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) champions Lady Warriors claim the second frame.

The winger pounded 22 attacks, tallied four kill blocks and two aces for Adamson.

Frances Mordi added 11 markers, Red Bascon scored nine while Mary Ann Del Moral and Kim Rocha submitted eight points each for the Lady Falcons, who survived an atrocious 36-error outing.

“Actually, we really need to get back to basic. Get back into the right mindset that we can’t take any team for granted just because they’re not from the UAAP. Other teams are as equally strong,” Nitura said.

“We must give respect to all opponents that we’ll face. Philippine volleyball is evolving. Any team can beat anybody.”

USC gave Adamson a tough time in the second frame after head coach JP Yude fielded his second stringers to give them exposure and rest Nitura.

The Lady Falcons went down, 21-24, before Nitura willed them back in the game saving seven set point advantages in the extended second frame. Nitura tied it at 31 but committed a costly service error before Julianne Yu ended the marathon set with a kill.

Adamson responded by flexing its firepower led by Nitura.

“I’m really happy on how they responded to what happened in the second set. That’s what we want to see after dropping a set, is the eagerness to get rebound by the next set,” Yude said.

The Lady Falcons will try to make it two in a row against University of Southern Philippines Foundation on Saturday.

Angel Galinato led USC with 14 points, Yu had nine while Ghanna Suan added eight markers.