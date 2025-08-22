Meralco readies crews as ‘Isang’ nears

The Manila Electric Company (Meralco), the country’s largest power distributor, assured customers that its crews are ready to respond to power concerns that may arise from Tropical Depression Isang.

Meralco said Friday it is closely monitoring the weather and urged the public to take extra precautions against potential electrical hazards due to possible flooding.

“Safety is our top priority especially during this period when flooding and heavy rains pose greater risks of electrical accidents,” Meralco Vice President and Head of Corporate Communications Joe R. Zaldarriaga said.

“We encourage our customers to be extra vigilant this rainy season and to observe safety measures before, during, and after a flood.”

The power distributor advised customers to immediately turn off the main electrical switch or circuit breaker once floodwaters enter their homes and ensure they are dry before handling any electrical facility.

It also reminded customers to avoid contact with exposed wires, unplug appliances, and switch off permanently connected equipment if possible.

Once floodwaters recede, Meralco said households should have a licensed electrician check electrical systems for possible water seepage and avoid touching circuit breakers or replacing fuses with wet hands or while standing on a wet surface.