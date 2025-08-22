Love Bus trips cut costs for Cebu commuters

Every day, thousands of Cebu commuters now get to ride for free on the iconic Love Bus, revived by the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to ease the burden of daily travel costs for workers and students.

With 11 Love Buses plying the Talisay City–Anjo World to Cebu City route, the program serves around 2,462 passengers and supports 44 operators and drivers daily. For many commuters, the free service means big savings.

“The President wanted to revive the Love Bus and make it better. It's now free. The President said we must do it for the entire country and it is symbolic that we are launching it in Visayas and Mindanao. The program is worth it because it is a direct benefit for the passengers,” Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon said on Friday.

“We spoke with passengers, and they said before it was made free, their fare was P30 one-way or P60 for the day. This is a big help for our workers and students,” he added.

The Love Bus Libreng Sakay was first introduced in Cebu last July through the Service Contracting Program, carrying 20,000 passengers daily along the Urgello–Parkmall route. Since then, nearly 650,000 commuters have benefitted from the initiative.

Free rides are available during peak hours—6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.—providing much-needed relief for commuters navigating Cebu’s busy streets.