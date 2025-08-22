Lacson disputes DPWH chief’s ‘isolated case’ claim on ghost projects

Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson on Friday rejected Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Manuel Bonoan’s assertion that ghost flood control projects in Bulacan are merely an “isolated case.”

In his radio interview, Lacson said findings from his team’s investigations reveal that questionable and non-existent infrastructure projects go well beyond Bulacan’s First Engineering District, undermining the DPWH Secretary’s downplaying of the issue.

“When you say it is an isolated case, it sounds like a defense mechanism. It suggests you don't intend to conduct a full-scale and comprehensive investigation. And I expected that, so I had my teams check projects in other areas,” Lacson said.

“I expected that 'isolated case' line, and I can say this is not an isolated case. That is why we conducted case studies in Pampanga, Northern Luzon, and other areas, just to debunk the claims that Bulacan is an isolated case,” he added.

He was referring to reports quoting Bonoan as saying that, based on reports from those who validated the projects, it was only in Bulacan's first engineering district that they found information about some of these ghost projects.

Lacson's rebuttal follows his August 20 privilege speech, where he detailed irregularities in flood control projects not only in Bulacan but also in Pampanga, La Union, and Oriental Mindoro.

He noted that multiple instances of defective or entirely ghost projects suggest a wider pattern of corruption, not isolated lapses.

Bonoan earlier claimed that only Bulacan’s first district had reported such irregularities, based on project validation reports. But Lacson pointed to broader findings that indicate the systemic nature of the problem, raising doubts about the accuracy or transparency of the DPWH’s internal assessments.

When asked whether syndicates within the DPWH could be operating without the head office's knowledge, Lacson acknowledged the possibility but stressed that accountability still rests with Bonoan.

“He may not be made aware of it, but it is still his responsibility. Now is the time to audit everything, at least when it comes to flood control projects,” Lacson said.

The senator called on the DPWH to launch a full internal audit, particularly of flood control programs, and urged the Commission on Audit (COA) to pursue a comprehensive fraud audit.

He emphasized that public funds must be allocated based on local needs and not diverted by corrupt practices.

"The allocation of funds for projects in an area should be based on the needs and priorities of the constituents. So I hope it will come out in the audit,” he said.

He also left the door open for a follow-up privilege speech, should his team uncover further evidence of wrongdoing not covered in his August 20 remarks.

In the meantime, Lacson encouraged citizens and media to report questionable government projects through the ‘Sumbong sa Pangulo’ platform and reiterated the need for consequences for those found guilty.

"I hope the investigation bears fruit and those responsible will be punished, charged, and jailed,” he said.