Injured Go takes it nice and easy

Forward Isaac Go is looking forward to his return to action after Barangay Ginebra signed him for a one-year contract extension despite still recovering from a knee injury.

Go expressed his gratitude to the Kings management for the continued trust and can’t wait to repay their faith in him.

“Of course, I’m grateful that they still put their trust in me. They gave me a one-year extension and they feel that I could possibly help the team. I’m excited to get back,” Go said in an interview arranged by his handler Titan Management on Thursday.

The Ateneo de Manila University product was acquired by Ginebra along with Stephen Holt for Stanley Pringle and Christian Standhardinger in a trade with Terrafirma last year.

At 6-foot-7, Go was expected to bring muscle and firepower underneath for Ginebra.

He, however, only saw seven games since his transfer after sustaining a right anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during the Kings’ Governors’ Cup match against Rain or Shine on 13 September 2024.

It was Go’s second ACL injury.

“I want to repay their trust in me. First, they traded for me but I haven’t shown what I can do,” the 29-year-old big man said.

“That’s what I’m really excited for, to come back and reward the trust that they have given me. That they got me and gave me a one-year deal.”

Go is crossing his fingers for a positive result and hopes to get the green light to join Ginebra practice soon.

“We will have a check-up next week. The process is okay. It’s been good. Hopefully, I get a clearance to run and jump a little bit soon. But we will see what the doctors will say and how long I’ll be out,” he said.

But Go doesn’t want to rush things and is eyeing a possible return to action late this year or early 2026.

“We’ll wait and see. We’re not rushing it. It’s a second ACL, sadly,” he added.

“But we’ll just wait for the doctor’s clearance. Hopefully, he has better news for me next time I see him.”