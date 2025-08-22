Former CIDG chief slapped with administrative charges over sabungeros case

Formal administrative charges of grave misconduct and conduct unbecoming of a police officer were filed Friday against former Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) director Brig. Gen. Romeo Macapaz for allegedly obstructing the investigation into the missing sabungeros case.

The charges were filed by the National Police Commission (Napolcom) Inspection, Monitoring and Investigation Service (IMIS) and stem from a complaint by whistleblowers Julie “Dondon” Patidongan and his brothers.

According to Napolcom-IMIS Director Edman Pares, the Patidongan brothers accused Macapaz of protecting the alleged mastermind, Atong Ang, by unlawfully seizing their mobile phones, deleting evidence, and concealing memory cards.

They alleged that the phones contained vital evidence related to the case of missing cockfighting enthusiasts.

Ellakim and Jose Patidongan previously accused Macapaz, along with lawyer Jairus Vincent Concina and Lt. Col. Rossel Encarnacion, of conspiring to maltreat them after they were picked up from Cambodia in July.

Ellakim Patidongan said Macapaz had them arrested upon their arrival at Ninoy Aquino International Airport and confiscated their mobile phones, which he said were returned without SIM or memory cards.

“We only found a probable cause on Macapaz,” Pares told DAILY TRIBUNE.

Napolcom vice chairperson Rafael Calinisan said the case is now moving forward with a full hearing. He said the commission has a policy to resolve all cases within 60 days.