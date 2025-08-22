Dr. Robot is in

It was reported that the Asian Hospital in Muntinlupa had acquired a P334-million Cyberknife system. It is the Philippines’ first advanced robotic AI-driven cancer treatment with sub-millimeter precision that spares healthy tissue.

The Cyberknife AI is supposed to track tumor movements in real time and adjust the radiation beam to safely hit the tumor while protecting healthy tissue. In the past, traditional radiotherapy took 28 to 29 visits over weeks. The Cyberknife cuts that to one to five sessions.

At the heart of CyberKnife’s breakthrough capabilities is its ability to track tumors in real time. Most conventional radiation therapy systems rely on static imaging, which means they can’t adapt to changes in a tumor’s position during treatment — especially problematic in areas like the lungs, where tumors move as the patient breathes.

“It’s a radiation therapy machine designed to treat tumors at a higher dose with utmost precision,” said Dr. Michael Martin Malabanan, Radiation Oncologist, Asian Cancer Institute, Asian Hospital and Medical Center. “Precison is guided by fiducial markers and real time image tracking. It’s precise because of the added real tracking system not found in conventional radiotherapy machines.”

He added, “Success in radiation therapy depends on the tumor characteristics, it’s not a cure all treat all machine. Best to consult radiation oncologists.”