DILG urges stronger anti-rabies law implementation

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) is urging local government units to intensify rabies prevention and control measures in accordance with the Anti-Rabies Act of 2007.

The DILG’s advisory follows a warning from the Department of Health (DoH) against complacency, despite a decline in rabies cases.

To recall, the DoH reported 211 cases nationwide from 1 January to 2 August of this year, a decrease from 266 cases during the same period in 2024.

Republic Act 9482 outlines specific responsibilities for local governments, including appointing veterinarians or designating a municipal agriculturist for rabies control.

The act also requires local governments to enact ordinances and allocate funds to support the National Rabies Prevention and Control Program.

Local governments are urged to conduct mass dog vaccinations, register pets, control stray animals, establish and maintain dog pounds and enforce responsible pet ownership. They are also expected to regulate unsafe traditional treatments, such as “tandok,” and post rabies-related information in pet shops.

The initiative aligns with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s call to strengthen public health efforts at the community level and enforce responsible governance in managing preventable diseases.