Calumpiteños protest ‘anomalous’ flood control projects

CALUMPIT, Bulacan – Residents of Calumpit have launched an online petition demanding accountability and transparency in the implementation of flood control projects, which they say have failed to provide the promised protection and may be plagued by anomalies.

The petition, titled “KATARUNGAN. KATAPATAN. PANANAGUTAN.”, is spearheaded by local leaders who express solidarity with the community's long-standing struggle against severe flooding.

The petition states:

"Kami, mga halal na Pinuno ng Bayan ng Calumpit ay buong puso at lakas ng loob na naninindigan para sa 'Kapakanan ng aming nasasakupan.'"

The document highlights the recurring hardship caused by floods and emphasizes the importance of effective flood control measures for the safety and prosperity of the community. It expresses concern that the flood control projects, meant to address these issues, have instead become a source of anxiety due to suspected corruption and technical failures.

"Ang flood control project na sana’y sagot sa matagal na naming panawagan ay tila naglaho at nauwi sa pangamba," the petition reads.

The petition outlines the following demands:

A comprehensive investigation into all flood control projects in Calumpit

Justice for residents affected by negligence and anomalies

Honesty in the use of public funds

Accountability from all individuals involved in the projects

Immediate rectification and continuation of projects with transparency and local participation

The petition concludes with a powerful message:

"Hirap at pagod na kami sa baha. Panahon na para ito'y wakasan — hindi sa salita, kundi sa konkretong aksyon."

Adding her voice to the growing chorus of concern, Mayor Lem Faustino expressed her support on Facebook and urged every Calumpiteño—leaders, youth, workers, parents, and ordinary citizens—to unite and sign the petition.

"Bilang Ina ng ating Bayan, ako po ay nakikiisa sa panawagan na maisaayos ang mga flood control projects na binaba dito sa ating bayan na dapat sanang nagsilbing proteksyon para sa ating mga komunidad kung ito ay nagawa ng maayos."

The online petition can be signed at

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeY4Xm8wX_1995eX-ia7PzwEKrAbvRb3u98JrvjiMvnhMRHlw/viewform?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAR63E314rivas89KsrmUc4iDl7ERUzJv1nrE12vZ1b5DS50oWItMuMGljo2m0A_aem_L6AcrHGmUPHtIw3Ypy4FrQ.

###