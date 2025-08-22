AFP sues for maximum tolerance at Ayungin

Military personnel stationed at Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) were ordered to continue to exercise maximum tolerance and continue to observe the rule of law amid increasing Chinese activities in the area by Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr.

“We continue to monitor their activities at Ayungin Shoal. So let’s let China violate the rules of engagement or international law. As long as we’re there, we will remain at our post. And we will make sure that we continue to uphold our sovereignty and our sovereign rights,” Brawner told reporters in an interview in Makati City.

The directive comes as Philippine forces continue to face increasing pressure from Chinese vessels attempting to approach the grounded BRP Sierra Madre, the country’s military outpost at Ayungin Shoal, to as close as 50 to 70 meters.

On 20 and 21 August, the AFP detected a significant increase in Chinese maritime activity at Ayungin, which lies within the country’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) but is also claimed by China.

A total of 25 Chinese ships were observed maneuvering in the area, including 11 rigid-hulled inflatable boats (RHIB), fast boats, five China Coast Guard (CCG) vessels, a rotary-wing aircraft, and an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).

Rules-based approach

Despite repeated incidents involving aggressive maneuvers and blockades by China, Brawner reiterated the AFP’s resolve to maintain a rules-based approach to defending Philippine territory.

“The significance, the symbolism of the BRP Sierra Madre is that we are maintaining, we are asserting our right to our exclusive economic zone,” Brawner said.

Asked whether the AFP will deploy more troops to Ayungin, Brawner emphasized that any decision will involve broader national coordination.

“It’s not just dependent on the armed forces of the Philippines. It is a whole-of-nation approach. So we are also waiting for guidance from the National Task Force on the West Philippine Sea,” he said.

Brawner described the situation near the shoal as “tense,” following increased Chinese sightings in the area.

“The situation is tense because they’re moving closer. But our troops, we continue to push them outward,” he said.

“As seen in the photos, despite only having rubber boats compared to their larger vessels, we stand our ground. We will not allow them to get near the BRP Sierra Madre,” he stressed.

Ayungin Shoal, also known as Second Thomas Shoal, has become a flashpoint in the broader geopolitical struggle in the South China Sea, with frequent encounters between Philippine vessels and China’s coast guard and maritime militia.

The AFP assured the public that all operations in the area are conducted with utmost professionalism and in accordance with both national and international laws.