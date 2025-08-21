Walk with consciousness

LAKAT Sustainable Sneakers, the Philippines’ trailblazing eco-footwear brand, unveiled a design collaboration with renowned Japanese designer and paper artist Wataru Sakuma.

The capsule collection, called LAKAT Wataru Collection, was first viewed during MaArte Fair. Fans of the brand lauded its commitment to environmentally responsible fashion as it finds new forms through Sakuma’s designs. The limited-edition sneaker line celebrates cross-cultural design and conscious craftsmanship.

Every pair is crafted using LAKAT’s signature eco-materials—locally sourced pineapple-cotton fibers and natural rubber–while showcasing Sakuma’s modern take on Japanese minimalism. The collection’s palette is decidedly earthbound with color ways that include: khaki, olive green, black, natural and gray.

“This collaboration is rooted in our shared values of sustainability, innovation and cultural respect,” says Lakat founder Mike Claparols. “Wataru’s vision brings a new dimension to our sneakers — one that connects heritage, material and modern design.”

Sakuma, whose minimalist designs reimagines a sneaker sans the other trimmings, intimates: “Working with LAKAT allowed me to explore a new medium while staying true to my artistic philosophy. It’s a dialogue between two cultures, grounded in nature and made with intention.”

The LAKAT Wataru Collection invites fashion-forward and environmentally conscious consumers to experience footwear that tells the story of collaboration, craft and the future of sustainable design.

Select pieces are available online and in partner retailers soon.