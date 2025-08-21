Taruc, Anciano conquer John Hay

BAGUIO CITY — With their berths to the Elite Junior Finals already secured, Jakob Taruc and Rafa Anciano could have taken the foot off the pedal.

Instead, the two rising stars of Philippine junior golf turned in focused, high-quality performances to rule the premier 15-18 age category of the ICTSI John Hay Junior PGT Championship here on Thursday — albeit in contrasting styles.

For Taruc, it was a gritty, nerve-wracking climb to the top. For Anciano, it was a dominant display of form and finesse.

Taruc may have had the advantage of a free ride to the finals — thanks to the absence of No. 4-ranked Kristoffer Nadales — but the 17-year-old still had to dig deep to secure his first leg win of the season in a dramatic showdown against Andres Fabie.

Coming into the final round just one stroke off the lead, Taruc carded a 74 to finish with a 54-hole total of 222, clinching a three-shot victory at the challenging John Hay Golf Club under cloudy skies and cool mountain conditions.

Fabie faltered when it mattered most, closing with a 78 to settle for second at 225. Alonso Espartero, meanwhile, bogeyed the final two holes and slipped to third with a 228 after matching Taruc’s round of five-over card.

Fabie, who led after 36 holes, looked poised for a breakthrough victory after five tournament appearances, with his best finish previously being a fourth place at Pradera Verde. Although he squandered a one-stroke lead, he fought back from two shots down with a dramatic three-shot swing on the par-3 No. 11 — firing a birdie while Taruc stumbled with a double bogey.