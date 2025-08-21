PLDT rolls out affordable fiber plan

PLDT Inc. is targeting price-sensitive households and first-time fiber users with the launch of Home Fiber Prepaid, an affordable broadband service designed to expand digital inclusion and provide reliable, high-speed connectivity.

“PLDT’s mission goes beyond connecting Filipinos to the internet,” PLDT SVP and Head of Consumer Business – Home John Y. Palanca said on Thursday.

“More than connectivity, our goal is to connect Filipinos to opportunities, experiences, and dreams that empower them to live fuller, more meaningful lives.”

Palanca said the prepaid service complements, rather than replaces, postpaid services, while helping drive digital inclusion.

“It’s designed for price-sensitive households or first-time fiber users upgrading from older technologies. Prepaid fiber helps us reach new users and strengthen our presence in covered areas.”

He noted encouraging traction for the segment, supported by PLDT’s expanding fiber footprint and the popularity of value-added services.

Service upgrades such as faster installation and repair times, round-the-clock customer support, and smarter self-service tools also enhance the customer experience.

“We are proud to see the strength of PLDT Home’s performance in the first half of 2025,” Palanca added. “Whether through our premium postpaid plans, growing prepaid offerings, or our ‘Always On’ service, we remain committed to making world-class broadband more accessible, dependable, and inclusive for all.”