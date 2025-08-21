Parañaque rolls out HELP card

The City Government of Parañaque introduced its “HELP” Card which aimed at providing residents faster access to city services and benefits.

The card was soft launched on 20 August with senior citizens and persons with disabilities given priority at initial rollout.

According to Parañaque City Mayor Edwin Olivarez, the HELP card consolidates multiple services covering health care, education, emergency relief, employment, and lifestyle and livelihood programs.

Health benefits include priority care at Ospital ng Parañaque 1 and 2 and free medicines.

The city government is also coordinating with seven private hospitals in Parañaque to integrate them into the HELP Card’s health programs.

“We are also talking to the seven private hospitals within the city of Parañaque that we can also tap in this health card for the health program,” he said.

The initial roll-out targets more than 106,000 senior citizens and PWDs with full launch for all registered voters and immediate families expected by next year.

Residents of Parañaque may register online or at designated hubs in partner malls.