Gov't steps in after Hong Kong arrest of Filipinos posing as dentists

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Cacdac said Thursday the Philippine government is coordinating with authorities following the arrest of six Filipino workers in Hong Kong accused of offering illegal dental services.

In a statement, Cacdac said the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), together with the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) and the Migrant Workers Offices, is working with the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) through the Philippine Consulate General (PCG) in Hong Kong.

“On the arrest of 6 OFWs in Hongkong for alleged unapproved employment & other offenses, the DMW-OWWA-MWO is in coordination with DFA-PCG to provide legal assistance & visitations to the detention facility,” Cacdac said.

The PCG confirmed on Wednesday that the Filipinos were arrested on 17 August and are in the custody of the Hong Kong Immigration Department (ImmD).

They face charges for breach of condition of stay by taking unapproved employment, engaging in business, and “falsely pretending to be a dentist.”

Hong Kong’s ImmD said the workers, aged between 34 and 60, were caught inside a residential apartment in Sham Shui Po, where authorities seized dental equipment and tools used for teeth scaling, orthodontic treatments, and denture making.

A Hong Kong-based news outlet reported that the Filipinos had no formal dental training and learned procedures from online videos. They allegedly offered services to fellow Filipino domestic workers, charging between HKD 150 and 500.

An ImmD spokesperson reiterated that domestic workers are only allowed to perform duties under the scope of their contracts and are prohibited from taking other jobs.

OWWA Administrator Patricia Yvonne Caunan told DAILY TRIBUNE on Thursday that efforts are underway to reach out to the families of the six Filipinos.