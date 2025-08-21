Contecon Manzanillo launches WAN HAI’s Asia–South America service

Contecon Manzanillo, the Mexican operation of International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI), has expanded its logistics offerings with the launch of WAN HAI Lines’ Asia–South America West Coast 2 (WSA2) service. The service made its inaugural call on August 11 with the arrival of the vessel WAN HAI A16.

Also known as the Asia–South America (ASA) service, WSA2 is jointly operated by Pacific International Lines, Evergreen Marine Corp., and COSCO Shipping Lines with 11 vessels in rotation. It connects major Asian ports to the west coast of South America, offering faster transit times and improved supply chain efficiency.

The weekly route covers Kaohsiung, Shekou, Hong Kong, Ningbo, Shanghai, Manzanillo, Lázaro Cárdenas, Puerto Quetzal, Buenaventura, Callao, and Guayaquil before returning to Kaohsiung.

“The arrival of the WSA2 service to our terminal is another milestone in our expansion strategy and consolidation as a key logistics hub for international trade. This project is part of the terminal’s growth, which began at the end of 2022, with the clear goal of completion in 2026,” said José Antonio Contreras, Contecon Manzanillo chief executive officer.

The WSA2 service has been calling at the Port of Manzanillo for nearly 20 years and recently shifted to Contecon following the terminal’s expansion. Contecon has deployed the largest ship-to-shore cranes in Latin America and adopted new technology to accommodate the newest generations of vessels.

Backed by these upgrades, the service now offers customers along the west coast of Latin America more direct access to key Asian ports while lowering transit times and operating costs. The addition also strengthens the Port of Manzanillo’s competitiveness and broadens logistics options for Mexico’s foreign trade.

“We are committed to offering world-class infrastructure and efficient logistics solutions for global shipping lines and our customers,” Contreras added.

Contecon Manzanillo continues to expand its network of international services, reinforcing its role as a gateway for trade between Asia, Mexico, and South America.