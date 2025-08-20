Marcos accepts NBI chief Santiago’s resignation

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has accepted the irrevocable resignation of National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Jaime Santiago.

Santiago will officially leave the NBI after his replacement has been chosen.

The outgoing NBI chief filed his resignation on 15 August 2025 after detractors who have “sinister interest” allegedly blemished his reputation.

On Monday, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla said no Officer-in-Charge has been designated to oversee the NBI, and Santiago will remain in position until his replacement has been named.

The NBI is an attached agency of the Department of Justice.