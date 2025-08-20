Manila court holds pre-trial hearing for Arnie Teves in Degamo murder case

The Manila Regional Trial Court on Wednesday held the pre-trial hearing for former Negros Oriental lawmaker Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves Jr., who is facing multiple murder charges in connection with the killing of former Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo and several others in March 2023.

The hearing took place at Manila RTC Branch 51.

“During the pre-trial, the parties proposed certain stipulations of facts, identified the issues, and enumerated the proposed witnesses,” said Andrei Bon Tagum, legal counsel for Degamo’s widow, Negros Oriental Third District Representative Janice Degamo.

Teves is charged with murder, attempted murder, and frustrated murder over the 4 March 2023, attack at the Degamo residence in Pamplona, Negros Oriental. He and several others are also facing separate charges in connection with the deaths of three individuals in Negros Oriental in 2019.

Teves has refused to enter a plea in his cases, prompting the Manila courts to enter a not guilty plea on his behalf.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Teves left the teleconferencing session early, his lawyer Ferdinand Topacio said.

“Mr. Teves left to meet with some other people whose identities I cannot reveal, in connection with some matters that will be revealed at the proper time,” Topacio explained.

The court set the next pre-trial hearing on 5 September.

To recall, in July 2023, the Anti-Terrorism Council designated Teves and 12 others as terrorists, citing involvement in activities that threaten public order and safety.