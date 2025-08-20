Kris Aquino's 'alarming' health update: 'Wag sana kayo sumuko sa pagdadasal'

Kris Aquino just gave a major health update on Instagram.

The “Queen of all Media” shared that when she came in for the second dose of Rituximab, doctors found something “alarming” in her blood panel results.

“(@ging.md) convinced me to have an ultrasound (it’s not this one) done yesterday; with all my hospitalizations I can already tell na dapat na kong kabahan pag umakyat na 'yung senior technician,” she wrote.

She had more tests with three different specialists who came to explain that it’s important to not delay the procedure because it would further endanger her life.

"Parang kulang pa 'yung mahirap ng bilangin na 'life threatening' autoimmune diseases ko (As if my 'life threatening' autoimmune diseases weren't enough)," Kris added.

She also said that a non-invasive option was offered to her, but she chose to trust Filipino doctors with her life rather than take medicine that she’s unsure of.

“I just finished a big dose of a strong immunosuppressant, and I am continuing with two immunosuppressants and so much more supplements, antihistamines and important vitamins,” Kris said.

Ending her update, Kris asked for prayers for her doctors, those assisting them, the nurses and technicians.