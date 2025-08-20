Australia solidifies defense ties with Phl, Malaysia

Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defense Richard Marles is traveling to Malaysia and the Philippines to strengthen Australia’s defense relationships in Southeast Asia.

In Malaysia, Marles will attend the 5th Malaysia-Australia High Level Committee on Defense Cooperation alongside Malaysian Minister of Defense Dato’ Seri Mohamed Khaled bin Nordin. The meeting will focus on deepening bilateral defense collaboration and reaffirming a commitment to regional peace and stability.

“Malaysia is one of Australia’s closest partners, and I look forward to meeting with Minister Khaled to discuss our ongoing commitment to regional peace and security,” Marles said in a statement.

He noted the decades-long partnership between the two countries, which includes a joint military history and cooperation through the Five Power Defense Arrangements, a regional security framework that also includes the United Kingdom, New Zealand and Singapore.

Following his visit to Malaysia, Marles will travel to the Philippines for the 2nd Australia-Philippines Defense Ministers’ Meeting with Philippine Secretary of National Defense Gilberto Teodoro Jr. Discussions will focus on enhancing defense cooperation, particularly in capacity building and military interoperability.

While in the Philippines, Marles will also visit Australian troops participating in Exercise Alon 25, which is Australia’s largest overseas joint military exercise this year.

“Our cooperation through Exercise Alon reflects a shared commitment to working together to maintain a peaceful, secure, and prosperous region where sovereignty is respected,” Marles said.

The visits are part of Australia’s broader strategy to strengthen defense ties with key regional partners amid a complex Indo-Pacific security environment.