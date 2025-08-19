Macron remains wary of Russia

French President Emmanuel Macron warned his European allies to keep their guard up against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Macron’s remarks came shortly after Russian and Ukrainian presidents Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky looked to set a peace summit after fast-moving talks at the White House on Monday between Donald Trump and European leaders.

Zelensky, along with US President Donald Trump and European leaders, wants an end to the Ukraine-Russia war that has been ongoing for more than three years.

“Putin has rarely honored his commitments,” Macron told France’s LCI.

“He has constantly been a force for destabilization. He has sought to redraw borders to increase his power.”

Macron said he does not believe that Russia would return to peace and a democratic system all of a sudden, stating that Putin remains a threat to Europe.

“Putin, for his own survival, needs to keep eating,” Macron said.

“That means he is a predator, an ogre at our gates.”