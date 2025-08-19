Hamas accepts fresh Gaza truce plan

A senior member of Hamas says the group has accepted a new ceasefire proposal for Gaza on Monday in a fresh diplomatic push to end more than 22 months of war.

US-backed mediators Egypt and Qatar have struggled to secure a lasting truce in the conflict, triggering a dire humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

This time, Hamas stated it is ready for talks following a new proposal from mediators.

“The movement has submitted its response, agreeing to the mediators’ new proposal. We pray to God to extinguish the fire of this war on our people,” senior Hamas official Bassem Naim wrote on Facebook.

A Hamas source earlier told AFP that the group has accepted the proposal without requesting any amendments.

Egypt and Qatar, meanwhile, said the new proposal has been sent to Israel, adding “the ball is now in its court.” Israel is yet to respond as of this writing.

A Palestinian source familiar with the talks said mediators were “expected to announce that an agreement has been reached and set a date for the resumption of talks.”

The source added guarantees were offered to ensure implementation and eventually pursue a permanent solution.

According to Egyptian state-linked TV network Al-Qahera, the deal proposed an initial 60-day truce, a partial hostage release, the release of some Palestinian prisoners, and provisions to allow for the entry of aid.

The proposal comes more than a week after Israel’s security cabinet approved plans to conquer Gaza City and nearby refugee camps, which have sparked international outcry and domestic opposition.

Out of 251 hostages taken during Hamas’ October 2023 attack that prompted the war, 49 remain held in Gaza, 27 of whom are dead according to the Israeli military.

A Jihadist source said the remaining captives would be released in a second phase with negotiations for a broader settlement to follow.

They added that all factions are supportive of the truce plan crafted by Egypt and Qatar.

United States President Donald Trump, meanwhile, previously expressed that the only path to peace is by completely obliterating Hamas.

“We will only see the return of the remaining hostages when Hamas is confronted and destroyed!” Donald Trump declared on Truth Social.

“The sooner this takes place, the better the chances of success will be.”

This past week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel “will agree to an agreement in which all the hostages are released at once and according to our conditions for ending the war.”

Last Monday, Netanyahu said he reviewed plans for the upcoming offensive in Gaza while meeting the head of the army and the minister of defense, stressing that Hamas was under extreme pressure.