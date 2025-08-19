D’Baristroe opens new Timog branch, brings craft coffee to QC

D’Baristroe, the beloved café and dining destination known for its comforting meals and expertly brewed coffee, has opened its latest branch in the bustling district of Timog, Quezon City.

From Batangas to the Metro

Founded in 2019 by entrepreneur Monroe Dimaano, D’Baristroe first made its mark with its signature Loming Batangas and commitment to serving quality coffee. Like many businesses, the café faced the challenges of the pandemic, but its resilience and dedication to customers allowed it not only to survive but to thrive. Now, six years later, the brand is proudly expanding to the North.

“We started in 2019 and we survived the pandemic. As entrepreneurs, we love taking risks, and we exerted a lot of effort for our business to survive. Now we are opening our latest branch here in Quezon City. Our specialty is of course quality coffee and our signature Loming Batangas,” Dimaano shared.

More than just coffee

True to its promise of offering “something for everyone,” D’Baristroe is more than just a coffee shop. Guests can look forward to an extensive menu that blends comfort food favorites, handcrafted cocktails, and specialty coffee.

One of the highlights for coffee enthusiasts is their Single Origin coffee—beans sourced from a single geographic location or estate. This ensures not only traceability but also superior flavor. As Dimaano explains, customers can simply ask the baristas about the origin of their beans and gain a deeper appreciation for the journey of each cup.

A grand welcome in Timog

The opening celebration at 48 Timog Avenue included a store blessing and ribbon-cutting ceremony, officially marking this new chapter in the café’s story. Designed to be more than just a place to grab a drink, the Timog branch promises a calming, stylish space where people can gather, celebrate, and unwind.

Whether you’re dropping by for a quick caffeine fix, planning an intimate night out, or looking for a venue for your next event, D’Baristroe invites you to “come for the coffee, stay for the experience.”