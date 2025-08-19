Army seizes firearms, supplies after clash with NPA in Mindoro

Government troops seized war materiel belonging to the New People’s Army (NPA) following an armed encounter in Barangay Panaytayan, Mansalay, Oriental Mindoro, on Tuesday, 19 August.

According to a report from the 203rd Infantry Brigade, the firefight erupted when soldiers from the Army’s 4th Infantry Battalion launched a security operation after receiving reports from residents about the presence of armed individuals in the area.

The 15-minute clash led to the recovery of one M16 rifle, three bandoliers, 22 magazines, 124 rounds of live ammunition, three backpacks, a generator set, six hammocks, 16 poncho tents, a sack of rice, and various vitamins and medications.

Bloodstains were discovered at the encounter site, indicating possible casualties on the side of the fleeing NPA fighters, though this is still under verification. No casualties were reported on the government side.

Clearing and pursuit operations are ongoing as security forces continue to track the escaping rebels.

This latest development comes as the Army’s 2nd Infantry (Jungle Fighter) Division intensifies its operations in Mindoro in a bid to eradicate remaining communist insurgent influence and achieve lasting peace and security across the island before year-end.