Wilson, Phoenix target playoff stint

Willy Wilson has yet to warm his seat as new head coach of Phoenix but he already knows the path they want to trek in the coming 50th season of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA).

The former De La Salle University standout said he is looking the lead the Fuel Masters to the quarterfinals with the hopes of making their first ever finals appearance in franchise history.

Wilson knows Phoenix like the back of his hand.

After being taken by Alaska with the 15th overall pick in the 2004 Rookie Draft, the bruising forward bounced around, joining teams like San Miguel Beer, Ginebra and Barako Bull.

But he found a home after Phoenix took over the Barako Bull franchise in 2016. He was appointed as part of the coaching staff in 2019 and even handled the franchise’s 3x3 squad in 2020, a stint that served as his tryouts for a bigger coaching role.

Just last week, Phoenix gave Wilson yet another challenge as he was promoted a head coach, replacing Jamike Jarin who was tapped to serve as team consultant.

Wilson said the goal is to make it to the playoffs.

“The goal obviously is to make the playoffs and then go from there,” Wilson said.

“Our chances of doing that, I think they’re just as good as the other teams. Obviously, we all start zero-zero and, taking away the injuries, I think it’s a pretty even playing field.”

Wilson will be handling a squad that is overflowing with potential.Kai Ballungay, the fourth overall pick in the recent draft, will be at the helm together with young guns Ricci Rivero, Sean Manganti, Raffy Verano, Tyler Tio and newly-acquired Francis Escandor together with veterans RR Garcia, RJ Jazul and Jason Perkins.

They also hold the second pick in the coming draft, giving them good chances to build a team of the future.

Wilson said he likes their chances.

“Obviously, you see some teams that are on paper a lot stronger than the other, but I like our chances. I like where we’re headed,” said Wilson, adding that he absorbed the coaching styles of successful mentors like Louie Alas, Topex Robinson and Jarin.