Subic hosts 3 cruise ships

SUBIC BAY FREEPORT — Get ready to roll out the welcome mats! This September, Subic Bay Freeport is set to host three cruise ships, bringing an influx of 6,600 tourists and boosting its profile as a premier destination for international travelers.

At the recent “Talakayan Sa Freeport” media forum held at the Travelers Hotel, Deputy Administrator for Port Operations Atty. Kris Roman shared the exciting news.

“With our plan to make Subic Bay Freeport the next cruise ship playground in Asia, we’re welcoming the Villa Vie Odyssey, Costa Serena, and the MV Piano Land,” he said.

First on the lineup is the Villa Vie Odyssey, arriving 23-24 September with 1,000 passengers. This unique “residential cruise ship,” operated by Villa Vie Residences, offers a live-aboard experience where residents can own or rent cabins while the ship sails around the globe for 3.5 years. Originally launched in 1992 under names like Braemar and Crown Dynasty, the Odyssey offers a smaller, more intimate cruising experience with a focus on community life and a variety of onboard activities.

Next is the Costa Serena, docking on 26 September with 3,600 passengers. Part of the Italian Costa Crociere fleet, the Concordia-class ship is designed to embody harmony and serenity. Built by Fincantieri in Sestri Ponente, the Serena once ranked among the largest and longest in the Costa fleet until 2014, sharing the stage with her sister ships including the infamous Costa Concordia.

Rounding out the trio is the MV Piano Land, bringing 2,000 passengers under the newly-formed Chinese cruise line, Astro Ocean. Originally launched as Oriana in April 1995 for P&O Cruises and named by Queen Elizabeth II, the vessel has a storied history. Built at Meyer Werft in Germany, she spans 69,153 gross tons and once held the Golden Cockerel trophy as the fastest ship in the P&O fleet from 1997 to 2019.

“Together, these three ships will bring 6,600 foreign tourists to Subic Bay,” said Roman, emphasizing that this is just the beginning.