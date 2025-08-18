Phoenix to open stations for V-Green EV chargers

Phoenix Petroleum Philippines, Inc. has partnered with V-Green Charging Station Development Philippines, Inc., the local unit of Vietnam-headquartered electric vehicle (EV) firm, to roll out charging hubs nationwide by leasing spaces across its fuel stations.

In a stock exchange filing on Monday, the Dennis Ang Uy-led firm said three Phoenix stations in Luzon are already under construction, while Cebu and Davao sites are being lined up for the next phase.

The partnership seeks expand the charging options for VinFast customers and support Green GSM’s EV taxi fleet to accelerate the shift to sustainable transportation.

“This is more than just a contract signing — it’s the beginning of a meaningful partnership,” said Kim Ira Cabaccang, General Manager for One Retail of Phoenix Petroleum.

“We are proud to work with V-Green to enable more sustainable transport solutions. This move reflects our dual-energy approach, combining traditional fuels with emerging clean technologies to meet the evolving needs of Filipino commuters.”

V-Green Philippines CEO Luu Viet Hung said the tie-up with Phoenix will allow them to reach more communities and build a nationwide charging network to support their growing EV fleet.

“Our mission has always been to make green mobility accessible, scalable, and impactful,” he said.

The government targets EVs to account for 25 percent of the passenger vehicle market by 2030 and 50 percent by 2040, with a sufficient nationwide charging network deployed between 2023 and 2040.