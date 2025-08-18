Masinloc marine park a Para el Mar finalist

MASINLOC, Zambales — Central Luzon’s only officially designated marine protected area (MPA) is making waves — literally and figuratively. The Masinloc and Oyon Bay Protected Landscape and Seascape (MOBPLS) has been named a finalist in the prestigious 2025 Para el Mar Awards.

“This is a proud moment for us,” said Donaver Guevarra, head of DENR’s Community Environment and Natural Resources Office in Masinloc. “MOBPLS has become a model for integrated conservation, thanks to the efforts of DENR and our Protected Area Management Board (PAMB).”

Spanning more than 7,500 hectares across Masinloc and Palauig, MOBPLS isn’t just a pretty face — it’s a hub of biodiversity and community action.

DENR’s initiatives include mangrove rehabilitation, law enforcement, biodiversity assessment, and community-friendly livelihoods like mussel farming and fruit jam-making.

“We also conduct strict monitoring and patrolling to prevent illegal construction, marine pollution, and destructive fishing,” Guevarra added.

DENR regional executive director Engr. Ralph Pablo praised the nomination as a testament to collaboration.

“It shows that when communities, local governments, and stakeholders work together, we can protect our marine heritage and inspire the next generation of stewards.”

MOBPLS is home to rare mangrove species like Rhizophora stylosa and Rhizophora x lamarckii, thriving coral reefs, giant clams (Tridacna gigas), and the threatened blue-spotted rabbitfish (Siganus corallines), its flagship species. The area also hosts important marine turtle nesting sites and unique mesophotic coral communities.

Competing in the Outstanding Locally Managed MPA category, MOBPLS highlights the power of science-based conservation, community engagement and collaborative governance. Organized by the Marine Protected Areas Support Network, the Para el Mar Awards have, since 2007, recognized local excellence in marine protection through rigorous evaluation of management, ecology and stakeholder participation.

The 2025 awards will be held on 17 to 18 September in Iloilo City.