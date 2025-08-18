‘Lepto’ victim’s father files raps against Caloocan cops

The father of a 20-year-old altar boy who died of leptospirosis has filed administrative cases against five Caloocan police officers.

Jayson dela Rosa, whose son died after searching for his father following a police arrest, filed the complaint Monday with the National Police Commission (Napolcom).

Dela Rosa was accompanied by Caloocan Bishop Pablo Virgilio David, president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines as he accused Police Lt. Col. Jeffren Aganos, PSSg. Darwin Indiongco, PCpl. Marvin Resumadero, PMSg. Ryan Candelario and PSSg. Stephen Somlani of “arbitrary detention, perjury and incriminating an innocent person.”

Another unidentified officer was also charged.

Speaking at a news conference at Napolcom headquarters, Dela Rosa said he was illegally arrested for petty theft on the night of 22 July inside a convenience store.

His pro bono lawyer, Arnold Valenzuela, said they are also considering filing criminal charges against the officers who allegedly detained Dela Rosa for several days without charges.

David said he learned the police forced Dela Rosa to admit to illegal gambling charges. The bishop and the church raised bail for Dela Rosa because he was the father of two altar boys. However, David said there were no official papers or charge sheets, describing the bail as a “ransom.”

The bishop pleaded for justice, urging officials to end the abuse. “This has become a common practice,” he said, referring to police misconduct.

Valenzuela said they have video evidence showing how the police took Dela Rosa and detained him for days without filing charges. He said Dela Rosa was then paired with another detainee, Emmanuel Jasul, on illegal gambling charges.

Meantime, Napolcom vice chairperson Rafael Calinisan vowed the officers would be held accountable for what he called “grave misconduct.”

“We will put an end to this kind of impunity,” Calinisan said. “He should not be booked for something else. This is a total injustice.”