La Paloma Restaurant: From family farm to pilgrims’ haven

In the quiet outskirts of Piat, Cagayan, lies a place that has grown from humble beginnings into one of the most beloved stopovers for devotees and travelers alike—La Paloma Restaurant. What began as a simple family farm in 1995 has blossomed into a dining destination where fresh harvests meet timeless tradition.

Roots in the land

The story of La Paloma started with a family tending to rice fields, cornfields, and livestock. But everything changed with the discovery of natural spring water on the property. This gift of nature inspired the family to build a fishpond, giving life to what would later become their signature offering—farm-grown tilapia.

By the early 2000s, picnic tables were added to welcome pilgrims journeying to the Our Lady of Piat Basilica, one of the most visited Marian shrines in the country. What started as a simple idea to give weary travelers a place to rest and enjoy fresh catch has now turned into a tradition for countless devotees.

Pilgrims’ rest stop

For many pilgrims, a trip to Piat isn’t complete without a meal or a pause at La Paloma. Its location, just along the pilgrims’ route, makes it a natural gathering spot. Visitors often stop to rest, recharge, and savor meals cooked straight from the farm’s bounty.

Peak season runs from March to mid-August, coinciding with school breaks and harvest time. But the busiest day of the year is always the first Sunday of January, when thousands flock to Piat for the feast of Our Lady. While many visitors come from nearby provinces like Isabela and Ilocos, La Paloma also welcomes travelers from as far as Metro Manila who seek both faith and food along their journey.

The specialty: Paluto tilapia

At the heart of La Paloma’s menu is its paluto-style tilapia, reasonably priced per kilo. Freshly harvested from the family fishpond, the tilapia can be grilled, fried, or cooked according to the diner’s preference. Guests are also encouraged to bring their own food; for a minimal table rental fee, they can enjoy a picnic without limits. This mix of flexibility and homegrown flavors has made La Paloma a crowd favorite through the years.

Weathering the storm

Like many businesses, La Paloma faced its toughest test during the pandemic. With lockdowns halting pilgrimages and travel, the once-bustling rest stop fell into silence. “Flop siya talaga nung pandemic,” the family recalls. Yet, as restrictions eased, their loyal patrons slowly returned. Thanks to its open-air, al fresco setting, La Paloma was able to adapt quickly, making it a safe space for gatherings even in uncertain times.

A legacy of hospitality

Today, La Paloma Restaurant stands as more than just a place to eat—it is a symbol of resilience, community, and faith. From its roots as a family farm to becoming a cultural landmark for pilgrims, it continues to thrive by staying true to what inspired it from the start: offering a place of rest, nourishment, and togetherness.

For devotees journeying to Piat, La Paloma isn’t just a stopover—it’s part of the pilgrimage itself.