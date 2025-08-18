DoST highlights science solutions at RSTW 2025

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — The 2025 Regional Science, Technology and Innovation Week (RSTW) in Rizal is giving the public a front-row seat to the many ways science and technology are helping solve local challenges, according to Department of Science and Technology (DoST) Secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr.

Speaking Thursday, Solidum highlighted the partnership between DoST and the Rizal provincial government, which is addressing malnutrition in Antipolo’s public schools.

“Just recently, we joined Governor Rebecca Ynares in launching the Expanded School-Based Feeding Program (SBFP) here in Antipolo,” he said.

The SBFP provides hot, nutritious meals for 120 days and milk for 15 days.

Through locally developed food technologies, the program ensures food quality, safety, and nutrition while assessing the impact of these feeding interventions. The initiative is part of the Department of Education’s efforts to tackle undernutrition, with DoST providing science-based support.

Solidum also showcased programs helping Rizal’s traditional industries modernize.

“Through SETUP (Small Enterprise Technology Upgrading Program) and CEST (Community Empowerment through Science and Technology), we help MSMEs improve product quality, access training, and highlight indigenous innovations,” he said.

Last year, DoST supported 17 projects in the region with over P6 million in investments.

Taytay, Rizal, meanwhile, plays a key role in DoST’s smart city roadmap initiative.

“We’re helping local governments bridge the digital divide while developing roadmaps aligned with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals,” Solidum explained.

DoST is also investing in the next generation of innovators.

“Our scholarships train students not just for careers in science but also to become entrepreneurs driving local innovation,” he said, highlighting programs like the Scholars’ Technopreneurship Training (STTP) and the 21st Century Learning Environment Model (CLEM).

Flood management and climate resilience

Solidum emphasized the importance of disaster and climate resilience in building smart, sustainable communities.

“DoST relies on science to guide flood management. Every river basin needs an integrated approach because rainfall patterns are changing with climate change,” he said.

He explained that urbanization worsens flooding since concrete and asphalt prevent water from seeping into the soil.

In CALABARZON, flash floods often hit the Marikina River Basin, while coastal areas like Laguna Lake are affected by siltation and waste.

“This is why we promote a circular economy — turning waste into income reduces the risk of pollution,” Solidum added.

Mapping river systems and infrastructure using Geographic Information Systems is a crucial tool.

DoST’s Spatial Analytics and Technology Solutions Program digitizes data to help local governments plan effectively, while the Smart and Sustainable Communities Program offers practical technologies for community-level planning.

What’s happening at RSTW

The 2025 RSTW in CALABARZON runs 14 to 16 August at the Ynares Event Center in Antipolo City. Visitors can explore interactive exhibits from DoST and partner institutions, showcasing research and development (R&D) programs, innovative solutions and scientific services.

Solidum concluded that DoST’s mission is to provide science-based, innovative and inclusive solutions across four key pillars: human well-being, wealth creation, wealth protection and sustainability —embodying the mantra OneDOST4U: Solutions, Opportunities for All.