Cebu governor: Probe flood control projects

Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro has called for an immediate investigation into flood control projects across the province following the collapse of a P90-million riprap in Mandaue City, which left five homes destroyed.

“Despite billions spent on flood control projects in Cebu, the flooding remains severe. Who really benefits from these funds? It’s time to expose officials responsible. Let the investigation begin — no one should be above the law,” Baricuatro said.

The collapse occurred along a 15-meter section of the riprap along the Butuanon River in Barangay Casuntingan, where strong rains caused heavy flooding and swept away five houses in a nearby Sitio Lub-ang.

The affected section is part of a 265-meter stretch of riprap constructed by On Point Construction, which was completed in late 2024.

Engineer Martin Tan of On Point Construction explained, “The collapse happened because water came not just from the river, but also from behind the wall. We had not fully anticipated such a large volume of water during the design and construction phase.”

He clarified, “The riprap is not substandard and was built in accordance with the approved program of works. The reinforcements, including steel bars, were placed at the front of the structure, and the concrete used was thick and designed to withstand strong pressure.”

Mandaue City lone district Representative Emmarie Ouano-Dizon explained, “The riprap is just one part of a larger flood control effort for Mandaue City.”

Her brother, City Mayor Jovito Thadeo Ouano, told media, “The city needs P12 billion to fully improve and cover the Butuanon River. Funding for large projects like this cannot be expected to be available at once. This will be by phases.”

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) 6th Engineering District earlier disclosed that around P3.8 billion has already been released to fund flood control projects in Mandaue City, including riverbank protection, ripraps and drainage improvements.

Mandaue City has two major rivers: the Butuanon River, the longest, and Mahiga Creek. Severe flooding caused by heavy rains and the overflowing Butuanon River affected 11 barangays, including Alang-alang, Cabancalan, Canduman, Casuntingan, Jagobiao, Maguikay, Paknaan, Tabok, Tipolo, Tingub and Umapad.

Baricuatro said, “My stance is clear: I will stand to protect the people, and I am not swayed by bribes. To those involved in corruption — brace yourselves. The truth will come out.”

Citing President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., she added, “Mahiya naman kayo! — it’s high time for accountability.”

Baricuatro’s statement underscores her determination to ensure that flood control funds are properly managed and that those responsible for mismanagement or corruption face consequences. The provincial government will closely monitor ongoing and future projects to protect communities from recurring floods.