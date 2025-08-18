Brandon thrilled to make finals return

Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser is excited to lead TNT Tropang 5G back to the finals when the 50th season of the Philippine Basketball Association kicks off on 5 October.

Ganuelas-Rosser, the top overall pick in the Annual Rookie Draft in 2022, said making it back to the finals has been his personal mission after the Tropang 5G fell short against San Miguel Beer in the best-of-seven finals of the Philippine Cup last month.

The Philippine Cup was Ganuelas-Rosser’s first ever stint in the finals after being reduced into a mere spectator due to a knee injury when TNT won the crowns in the Commissioner’s Cup and the Governors’ Cup.

And with the Tropang 5G losing to the Beermen in his first finals stint, the 31-year-old forward will march to Season 50 with fire in his eyes as he aims to lead his team to the title of the season-opening conference.

“I worked so hard to come back. I was a spectator for two finals,” said Ganuelas-Rosser, whose older brother, Matt, also played for the Tropang 5G.

“It sucks that we’re not on the winning end. But I’m still proud that I was able to come back and play.”

In his first ever PBA finals appearance, the former Gilas Pilipinas member averaged 12.2 points and 3.0 block shots, prompting the TNT management to reward him with a two-year contract extension.

Ganuelas-Rosser skipped going to the United States in the off-season and instead, focused on keeping himself in shape for the coming golden season of Asia’s oldest professional league.

Now, he can’t wait for TNT to get back into action, especially with injured players Rey Nambatac and Jayson Castro expected to be back, along with resident import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson as the team tries to defend its two import-laden championships.

“I think once we’re whole, once we’re all together, once we’re able to work together, it will be fun,” Ganuelas-Rosser added.

“I’m looking forward to it. It’s already feeling us, I already know it’s already feeling me. Just looking forward to it.”