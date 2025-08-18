ADB appoints Jeffries as new country director for Phl

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has named Andrew Jeffries as its new Country Director for the Philippines, taking the helm of the bank’s $13-billion active portfolio in its host country.

Jeffries officially assumed the post on Monday, overseeing ADB’s operations in the Philippines, including the implementation of the Country Partnership Strategy 2024-2029. He will also manage the institution’s coordination with government agencies, the private sector, and other development partners.

Focus on Philippine development priorities

“I am delighted to be back working in the Philippines, a country which majority of us in ADB call home,” Jeffries said.

“The economy is at a critical juncture, with huge infrastructure and social protection investments rolling out and starting to bear fruit. My immediate priority is to see that ADB does everything we can to help the Philippine government with their development priorities.”

Jeffries, a US national, brings more than three decades of professional experience, including 18 years with ADB. Before his new assignment, he served as Advisor for Energy Transition Mechanism and Partnerships, spearheading a regionwide energy transition initiative.

He previously held key leadership roles in ADB, including as Country Director for Viet Nam from 2020 to 2023 and Director of the Southeast Asia Energy Division from 2016 to 2020. He also headed energy sector operations in India and South Asia between 2013 and 2016.

Before joining ADB in 2007, Jeffries was Senior Vice President at Fortis Capital Corp. and earlier Vice President at GE Capital’s Global Energy Division in the United States, where he led structured finance transactions and project financing for energy infrastructure.

Jeffries holds a master’s degree in international affairs, with a focus on international economic policy, from Columbia University, and a bachelor’s degree in economics from Bucknell University.

ADB, headquartered in Manila, is a multilateral development bank with 69 members, including 50 from the Asia-Pacific region. Founded in 1966, it provides financing and expertise to promote inclusive, sustainable, and resilient growth across Asia and the Pacific.