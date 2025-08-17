Reboton finishes 6th; Mangrobang, Yee 11th in duathlon relay

CHENGDU, China — Powerlifter Joyce Gail Reboton and the three duathlon teams bannered by the pair of Kim Mangrobang and Franklin Yee put up a brave stand on the final day of competition here in the 2025 World Games on Sunday.

But the last batch of Filipinos fighting for pride and honor just couldn't get over the hump as Team Philippines finished its campaign with two silver and two bronze medals after 11 days of action in the quadrennial event for non-Olympic sports.

Just a few hours before the closing ceremony at the International Horticultural Expo Park, Reboton landed sixth in the women's equipped super heavyweight division after accumulating 94.52 points with her performances in squat (240 kilograms), bench (147.5kgs), and deadlift (207.5kgs).

Canada's Rhaea Danielle Stinn took the gold medal with 109.24 points highlighted by her massive tournament-best 210-kilogram bench press. Daria Rusanenko of Ukraine (108.98 points) and Mary Jane Krebs of the US (104.93 points) bagged the silver and bronze, respectively.

Last Saturday, Regie Ramirez finished last at eighth place in the men's equipped lightweight class with a total score of 96.70 points.

Earlier in the day, Mangrobang and Yee became the best performing Filipino pair in the duathlon mixed team relay event, clocking 1 hour, 23 minutes and 54 seconds at 11th place.

Spain's Maria Zubiri and Javier Morales snatched the gold with a time of 1:19:21, just three seconds faster than the Netherlands' Aline Kootstra and Valentin Van Wersch.

Overall, the national team, supported by the Philippine Olympic Committee, headed by president Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino, and the Philippine Sports Commission, had two silvers from Kaila Napolis (ju-jitsu) and Chezka Centeno (billiards), and two bronze medals from Carlos Baylon Jr. (wushu sanda) and Aislinn Yap (sambo).