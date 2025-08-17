Nueva Vizcaya cops charged over planted evidence

BAYOMBONG, Nueva Vizcaya — The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has filed criminal charges against several police officers in Nueva Vizcaya for allegedly planting evidence in a case that led to a wrongful arrest.

According to the NBI Bayombong District Office, those charged include Police Maj. Santy C. Ventura, Police Msg. Odra Noel Afalla, Police Cpl. Jeff Lloyd Apangchan, Police Cpl. Randy Agdeppa, Pat. John Michael Tanguilan and Police Officer Frederick Marian.

The case stems from the acquittal of Freddie Mallari, who was earlier arrested after a search warrant operation on 25 May 2024.

However, the Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 37 later found that the firearms allegedly seized during the raid had been planted. One of the supposed weapons was even described by the court as nothing more than a “metal scrap.”

In a ruling dated 28 April, the court acquitted Mallari of all charges and strongly criticized the police officers involved, calling their actions a clear violation of his constitutional rights.

Following its own investigation and the court’s findings, the NBI filed formal charges on 29 July, with the Office of the Provincial Prosecutor of Nueva Vizcaya.

The officers face multiple charges, including a violation of Section 38 of Republic Act 10591 (the anti-illegal firearms law, specifically on planting of evidence), along with related charges under the Revised Penal Code and other special laws addressing abuse of authority and obstruction of justice.