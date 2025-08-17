New champs, Tamaraw shines
New champions took the spotlight while the much-awaited Tamaraw OMR Concept finally showed what it could do on track, as the 2025 Toyota Gazoo Racing Philippine Cup wrapped up its season at Clark International Speedway.
After three weekends of racing, Russel Cabrera of Toyota Team Cebu–Standard Insurance emerged as the overall Super Sporting Class champion. Jesse Garcia of Obengers Racing–Toyota Balintawak ruled the Sporting Class, while Luis Moreno of the Toyota Gazoo Racing Philippines Novice Team topped the Novice Class. Obengers Racing claimed the overall Team Championship, completing a strong campaign.
All eyes turned to the Tamaraw one-make-race (OMR) concept vehicle, built locally and tested in exhibition by former Vios Cup champions Allan Uy, Daniel Miranda, Estefano Rivera, John Dizon, and Toyota GR development driver Aaron Guevara.
Logging an average lap time of two minutes and 30 seconds, comparable to the Vios CVT OMRs, the Tamaraw proved it could compete. In a drag race, it even beat out a GR 86 and a Vios OMR Legacy Class car, showing its potential as a race-ready machine.
“Since the Tamaraw OMR Concept’s debut in Race Weekend 2, we’ve made significant upgrades focused on safety and handling. As the first country to develop an OMR vehicle, it’s challenging and we have a lot of work ahead of us, but so far, we are impressed with the performance of the Tamaraw this weekend,” shared TMP GR Section Supervisor JC Gaon.
Toyota Motor Philippines president Masando Hashimoto celebrated his maiden win in the Endurance Race, adding another milestone to the season. The weekend also hosted sprint battles for the Vios OMR, while owners of the GR Yaris, GR Supra, and GR 86 went head-to-head in the Club Race.
Off the track, the Toyota Gazoo Racing eSports GT Championship 2025 launched its qualifiers, drawing sim racers aiming to become the next digital motorsport champion. To round things off, pop-rock band Over October played for the crowd before the winners were formally announced.
Race Weekend 3 results
Sprint Race 6
Super Sporting Class: 1st Iñigo Anton (Obengers Racing — Toyota Balintawak), 2nd Red Diwa (Toyota Isabela), 3rd Russel Cabrera (Toyota Team Cebu — Standard Insurance)
Sporting Class: 1st Raymond Cudala (R Racing — Toyota Dagupan Group — MADkart), 2nd Mike Santos (R Racing — Toyota Dagupan Group — MADkart), 3rd Jamil Lacuna (Toyota Gazoo Racing Philippines)
Novice Class: 1st Luis Moreno, 2nd Masando Hashimoto, 3rd Reph Bangsil (all Toyota Gazoo Racing Philippines Novice Team)
Legacy Class: 1st Julian Colvin (Toyota Gazoo Racing Philippines), 2nd Oliver Aquino (Tech7 Project), 3rd Paolo Ang (R Racing — Toyota Dagupan Group — MADkart)
Sprint Race 7
Super Sporting Class: 1st Michael Bryan Co (R Racing — Toyota Dagupan Group — MADkart), 2nd Maila Alivia (Toyota Isabela), 3rd Red Diwa (Toyota Isabela)
Sporting Class: 1st Jamil Lacuna (Toyota Gazoo Racing Philippines), 2nd Jesse Garcia (Obengers Racing — Toyota Balintawak), 3rd Darrel Garbes (Inbox Racing — Toyota San Fernando)
Novice Class: 1st Luis Moreno, 2nd John Rey San Diego, 3rd Reph Bangsil (all Toyota Gazoo Racing Philippines Novice Team)
Legacy Class: 1st Oliver Aquino (Tech7 Project), 2nd Julian Colvin (Toyota Gazoo Racing Philippines), 3rd Paolo Ang (R Racing — Toyota Dagupan Group — MADkart)
Endurance Race 2
Super Sporting Class: 1st Alain Gabriel Alzona (Toyota General Santos — Motul Infiniteserv Racing), 2nd Michael Bryan Co (R Racing — Toyota Dagupan Group — MADkart), 3rd Maila Alivia (Toyota Isabela)
Sporting Class: 1st Mike Santos (R Racing — Toyota Dagupan Group — MADkart), 2nd Jamil Lacuna (Toyota Gazoo Racing Philippines), 3rd Jiro Garbes (Inbox Racing — Toyota San Fernando)
Novice Class: 1st Masando Hashimoto, 2nd Luis Moreno, 3rd John Rey San Diego (all Toyota Gazoo Racing Philippines Novice Team)
Season winners
When the dust settled, the 2025 champions were officially named:
Super Sporting Class: 1st Russel Cabrera (Toyota Team Cebu — Standard Insurance), 2nd Alain Gabriel Alzona (Toyota General Santos — Motul Infiniteserv Racing), 3rd Michael Bryan Co (R Racing — Toyota Dagupan Group — MADkart)
Sporting Class: 1st Jesse Garcia (Obengers Racing — Toyota Balintawak), 2nd Russel Reyes (Toyota Gazoo Racing Philippines), 3rd Raymond Cudala (R Racing — Toyota Dagupan Group — MADkart)
Novice Class: 1st Luis Moreno, 2nd Masando Hashimoto, 3rd John Rey San Diego (all Toyota Gazoo Racing Philippines Novice Team)
Team Championship: 1st Obengers Racing, 2nd R Racing — Toyota Dagupan Group — MADkart, 3rd Toyota Team Cebu — Standard Insurance.
“It has been a thrilling year. From the introduction of the Legacy Class during Race Weekend 1 to the unforgettable Race Weekend 2 city street race and sprint race debut of the Tamaraw OMR Concept during Race Weekend 3, we can say the 2025 season is one for the books. We would like to thank all the racers, racing teams, sponsors, media partners, fans, and everyone else who made this racing series possible. Toyota Gazoo Racing Philippines will continue to bring more exciting activities. We hope you look forward to them,” shared TMP assistant vice president for marketing services Andy Ty.