New champs, Tamaraw shines

New champions took the spotlight while the much-awaited Tamaraw OMR Concept finally showed what it could do on track, as the 2025 Toyota Gazoo Racing Philippine Cup wrapped up its season at Clark International Speedway.

After three weekends of racing, Russel Cabrera of Toyota Team Cebu–Standard Insurance emerged as the overall Super Sporting Class champion. Jesse Garcia of Obengers Racing–Toyota Balintawak ruled the Sporting Class, while Luis Moreno of the Toyota Gazoo Racing Philippines Novice Team topped the Novice Class. Obengers Racing claimed the overall Team Championship, completing a strong campaign.

All eyes turned to the Tamaraw one-make-race (OMR) concept vehicle, built locally and tested in exhibition by former Vios Cup champions Allan Uy, Daniel Miranda, Estefano Rivera, John Dizon, and Toyota GR development driver Aaron Guevara.

Logging an average lap time of two minutes and 30 seconds, comparable to the Vios CVT OMRs, the Tamaraw proved it could compete. In a drag race, it even beat out a GR 86 and a Vios OMR Legacy Class car, showing its potential as a race-ready machine.

“Since the Tamaraw OMR Concept’s debut in Race Weekend 2, we’ve made significant upgrades focused on safety and handling. As the first country to develop an OMR vehicle, it’s challenging and we have a lot of work ahead of us, but so far, we are impressed with the performance of the Tamaraw this weekend,” shared TMP GR Section Supervisor JC Gaon.

Toyota Motor Philippines president Masando Hashimoto celebrated his maiden win in the Endurance Race, adding another milestone to the season. The weekend also hosted sprint battles for the Vios OMR, while owners of the GR Yaris, GR Supra, and GR 86 went head-to-head in the Club Race.

Off the track, the Toyota Gazoo Racing eSports GT Championship 2025 launched its qualifiers, drawing sim racers aiming to become the next digital motorsport champion. To round things off, pop-rock band Over October played for the crowd before the winners were formally announced.