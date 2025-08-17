NBI files raps vs Nueva Vizcaya cops over alleged evidence planting

Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya — The National Bureau of Investigation has filed criminal charges against several police officers here for the alleged planting of evidence.

According to the NBI Bayombong District Office (BAYDO), charges were filed against Police Maj. Santy C. Ventura, Police Msg. Odra Noel Afalla, Police Cpl. Jeff Lloyd Apangchan, Police Cpl. Randy Agdeppa, Pat. John Michael Tanguilan, and Police Officer Frederick Marian.

The case stemmed from the acquittal of Freddie Mallari, who was reportedly the target of fabricated evidence at a crime scene.

The NBI cited that, based on the evidence they gathered and the findings of the Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 37, the firearms allegedly seized during a search warrant operation on 25 May 2024, were found to be fabricated.

The court described one supposed piece of evidence as nothing more than a “metal scrap.”

In its judgment dated 28 April 2025, the RTC not only cleared Mallari of all charges but also condemned the police officers’ actions as a clear violation of his constitutional rights.

The NBI said that based on these findings, along with their independent investigation, criminal charges were formally filed on 29 July 2025, before the Office of the Provincial Prosecutor of Nueva Vizcaya.

The charges include violations of Section 38 of Republic Act No. 10591 (Planting of Evidence), as well as provisions of the Revised Penal Code and other special laws covering abuse of authority and obstruction of justice.