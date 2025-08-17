Lola Amour releases sophomore album 'Love On Loop'

Fresh from a string of successful singles and international collaborations, Filipino band Lola Amour has officially released their highly anticipated sophomore album Love On Loop, now available on all major streaming platforms.

Across eight tracks, the album explores love in all its phases, from first crush to heartbreak to those inevitable romance relapses, blending stories that feel both deeply personal and universally relatable.

True to their growing global presence, Love On Loop features collaborations with New Zealand artist RIIKI REID ("One Day Away") and Japanese collective KOKORO of Psychic Fever from EXILE TRIBE ("The Moment"), further expanding the band’s cross-cultural reach while staying true to their Filipino roots.

Produced in collaboration with international hitmakers Hyuk Shin and Cuurley, the album blends Lola Amour’s homegrown charm with global sensibilities.

The album also features the previously released singles "Dance With My Mistakes," "Misbehave," "The Moment" (with KOKORO of Psychic Fever from EXILE TRIBE) and fresh new tracks like "Did My Time," "With You" and the title track "Love On Loop."