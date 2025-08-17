Kuya Bong pushes early voting for seniors, PWDs

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go has filed a bill that would establish a system for early voting for senior citizens, pregnant women and people with disabilities.

Go said he filed Senate Bill No. 677, or the “Early Voting Days for Senior Citizens, Pregnant Women and PWDs Act of 2025,” to ensure voting is physically and practically accessible to all eligible citizens, regardless of age or physical condition.

“We need to ensure that no citizen is disenfranchised just because of age, disability or temporary physical limitations like pregnancy,” Go said, adding that many have given up their right to vote due to mobility challenges.

According to the Commission on Elections (Comelec), approximately 12 million registered senior citizens and 530,000 people with disabilities were eligible to vote in the recent 2025 elections.

However, Go cited that only about 4.8 million voters from these vulnerable groups cast their ballots during early voting hours.

If enacted, the bill would allow these individuals to vote up to five working days before election day.

The bill also mandates a nationwide registration system for senior citizens and people with disabilities who wish to avail themselves of the early voting privilege.

The Comelec would be tasked with designing the registration system in coordination with local government units and other agencies.

It would also be required to ensure that polling places are safe, accessible, and equipped with necessary communication, visual and physical aids.