How sour candies help calm anxiety attacks

It sounds unusual, but sour candies can help a person suffering from anxiety or panic attacks.

Here's why they work:

According to Dr. Nicole Cain, an internationally recognized consultant for integrative and alternative solutions for mental health, sour candies trigger a strong sensory response. The shock upon tasting the sourness in your taste buds activates your vagus nerve, thus helping interrupt the panic loop.

The sour candies' jolt of flavor cuts through the spiraling thoughts and redirects a person's nervous system toward regulation.