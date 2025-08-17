A new playground for Filipino pop culture fandom: Funko opens first store in Southeast Asia

“The Philippines has long been one of Funko’s most engaged and passionate markets in Southeast Asia. Filipino fans consistently show strong enthusiasm, whether it’s through online sales, retail performance, or community activity. We’ve always believed in going where the fans are and in the Philippines, that fan love is unmistakable,” Clempson said. “Beyond the data, there’s also a cultural connection that’s hard to ignore. Filipinos have a deep love for storytelling and pop culture, embracing both global icons and local legends with equal passion. That kind of creative spirit is at the heart of what Funko represents.”

He added, “From a business standpoint, the country offers a vibrant retail landscape, a digitally savvy population, and a strong appetite for new experiences. This makes it an ideal launchpad as we expand our physical presence across Asia.”

The establishment of the store was made possible through the partnership with Funtastik Enterprises Corporation, led by its president, Franklin Lao, who admitted being “Funko fans long before we became partners.”

“We’re really fortunate to have Funtastik Enterprises as our partner on this journey. From day one, they’ve shown a deep understanding of the local fan community and a shared passion for creating meaningful, community-driven experiences. Their energy, insights, and love for the brand have played a huge role in bringing this store to life,” Clempson averred.

He further said, “They were also instrumental in securing the perfect location. SM Mall of Asia isn’t just one of the busiest shopping destinations in the region. With over 200,000 people walking through every day, it’s a place where we knew Funko would truly shine. It gives us the visibility and scale we were looking for, and more importantly, a space where fans can dive into the world of Funko and feel completely at home.”

For Lao, being a Funko fan makes the partnership and the store special, saying, “It’s built with the same passion that we see in our community every day. We wanted to create a space that feels like home for collectors and pop culture lovers. This launch means a lot, not just to us, but to every Funko fan in the Philippines who has been waiting for something like this. With Funko, we’ve built a destination that welcomes everyone — from devoted collectors to curious newcomers alike — to discover something unforgettable.”

The store is designed to attract. At one corner is the Funko Funcade with a retro‑style gaming cabinet, where customers can relive arcade games, while winning Funko collectibles as well as enjoying photo opportunities and interactive displays. Additionally, the store promises to hold gatherings and fan meet-ups to foster a sense of community among collectors.

“This store is as much about shopping as it’s about celebrating the fans who’ve supported us all along. With over a thousand product lines, exclusive drops you won’t find anywhere else, and immersive spaces to explore, we wanted to build a place where fans can come together, connect, and feel inspired. More than anything, it’s a tribute to the Filipino Funko community. This space is our way of saying, ‘We see you, we appreciate you, and we’re excited to grow with you,’” Clempson said.

“That said, our existing retail partners across the country remain incredibly important. Fans will still be able to find their favorite Funko products in those stores, and we’ll continue supporting those channels with exclusive releases and co-marketing efforts,” he added.

The star of the flagship store is, of course, the Funko products, and it carries over a thousand of these including Pop! vinyl figures, Bitty Pop! and Loungefly accessories. But what makes the Philippine store special is the Philippine theme and the exclusive Asia-only and Philippines limited-edition collectibles.