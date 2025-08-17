A new playground for Filipino pop culture fandom: Funko opens first store in Southeast Asia

A new store at the SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City, Metro Manila, becomes the newest mecca for Filipino pop culture fans and collectors. Located at Level 2 of the North Entertainment Wing, the 1,300‑square‑foot Funko flagship store opened on 12 July.
“The new store in Manila is our very first in Southeast Asia, and notably, it’s the largest Funko store outside of North America,” beamed Andy Clempson, Funko vice president of Sales in Asia-Pacific.
Born in 1998, the American company Funko offers a range of pop culture products for the “kidults” but it rose to fame with its Pop! line of vinyl figures — those big‑headed, button‑eyed tributes to characters from film, television, music, sports, anime and beyond. Affordable and collectible, they’ve become entry points for casual fans and obsessions for veteran hunters. Variants like “chase,” “metallic,” or “glow‑in‑the‑dark” add to the thrill, making the hunt as exciting as the display.
Funko currently operates two stores in the United States, one in their headquarters in Everett, Washington and another in Hollywood. Outside of the United States, it has three stores in the United Arab Emirates.
Choosing the Philippines as entry point to the region has been an easy decision for Funko.
“The Philippines has long been one of Funko’s most engaged and passionate markets in Southeast Asia. Filipino fans consistently show strong enthusiasm, whether it’s through online sales, retail performance, or community activity. We’ve always believed in going where the fans are and in the Philippines, that fan love is unmistakable,” Clempson said. “Beyond the data, there’s also a cultural connection that’s hard to ignore. Filipinos have a deep love for storytelling and pop culture, embracing both global icons and local legends with equal passion. That kind of creative spirit is at the heart of what Funko represents.”
He added, “From a business standpoint, the country offers a vibrant retail landscape, a digitally savvy population, and a strong appetite for new experiences. This makes it an ideal launchpad as we expand our physical presence across Asia.”
The establishment of the store was made possible through the partnership with Funtastik Enterprises Corporation, led by its president, Franklin Lao, who admitted being “Funko fans long before we became partners.”
“We’re really fortunate to have Funtastik Enterprises as our partner on this journey. From day one, they’ve shown a deep understanding of the local fan community and a shared passion for creating meaningful, community-driven experiences. Their energy, insights, and love for the brand have played a huge role in bringing this store to life,” Clempson averred.
He further said, “They were also instrumental in securing the perfect location. SM Mall of Asia isn’t just one of the busiest shopping destinations in the region. With over 200,000 people walking through every day, it’s a place where we knew Funko would truly shine. It gives us the visibility and scale we were looking for, and more importantly, a space where fans can dive into the world of Funko and feel completely at home.”
For Lao, being a Funko fan makes the partnership and the store special, saying, “It’s built with the same passion that we see in our community every day. We wanted to create a space that feels like home for collectors and pop culture lovers. This launch means a lot, not just to us, but to every Funko fan in the Philippines who has been waiting for something like this. With Funko, we’ve built a destination that welcomes everyone — from devoted collectors to curious newcomers alike — to discover something unforgettable.”
The store is designed to attract. At one corner is the Funko Funcade with a retro‑style gaming cabinet, where customers can relive arcade games, while winning Funko collectibles as well as enjoying photo opportunities and interactive displays. Additionally, the store promises to hold gatherings and fan meet-ups to foster a sense of community among collectors.
“This store is as much about shopping as it’s about celebrating the fans who’ve supported us all along. With over a thousand product lines, exclusive drops you won’t find anywhere else, and immersive spaces to explore, we wanted to build a place where fans can come together, connect, and feel inspired. More than anything, it’s a tribute to the Filipino Funko community. This space is our way of saying, ‘We see you, we appreciate you, and we’re excited to grow with you,’” Clempson said.
“That said, our existing retail partners across the country remain incredibly important. Fans will still be able to find their favorite Funko products in those stores, and we’ll continue supporting those channels with exclusive releases and co-marketing efforts,” he added.
The star of the flagship store is, of course, the Funko products, and it carries over a thousand of these including Pop! vinyl figures, Bitty Pop! and Loungefly accessories. But what makes the Philippine store special is the Philippine theme and the exclusive Asia-only and Philippines limited-edition collectibles.
Clempson said, “Local relevance really matters to us. We’re working closely with our distributor partners to make sure what we offer here in the Philippines reflects not just the global pop culture icons everyone loves, but also the local heroes and cultural touchstones that mean something to Filipino fans. We’ve already done some exciting limited-edition releases at live events, and we’re exploring even more local collaborations that fans can be proud of.”
“Localization has always been important to us. We know that every market has its own icons and stories, and in the Philippines, there’s no shortage of cultural legends worth celebrating,” he added.
Some of the Philippine-themed Pop! figures Funko released include the Jollibee mascot in several versions: Jollibee in barong Tagalog, Jollibee on a delivery bike, and with Hetty Spaghetti. Funko has also released figures of boxer Manny Pacquiao, komiks character Darna, and figures from folklore such as aswang and the White Lady.
“A more recent fan favorite is Jose Mari Chan who’s become a Christmas tradition in himself. That figure really captured the joyful spirit Filipino fans love during the holidays,” Clempson shared.
“From limited-edition items tied to key live events or seasonal campaigns, we’ll continue growing our presence in ways that feel meaningful and relevant to this market,” he enthused.
Clempson affirmed their commitment to engage with the local collector community and pop culture scene, as well as to welcome artist collaborations, saying that “Funko has always been about creativity and community.”
“Whenever we open in a new city, we look for ways to connect with the local culture — whether it’s through artists, brands, or fans themselves. And here in the Philippines, there’s so much to be inspired by,” he said.
“We’ve already had great experiences here, from our exclusive collaboration with Jollibee to our long-standing connection with the Funko Fanatics Philippines community, which now has over 50,000 passionate members. This kind of local energy is exactly what inspires us,” he further said. “This store is just the beginning. We’re looking forward to hosting fan events, working with local creators, and finding ways to celebrate Filipino culture in that fun Funko way.”
The executive admitted that one of the things he loves most about Funko “is how our fans shape the story.”
“We’re constantly learning from them. In the Philippines, the community is incredibly expressive, proud, and deeply knowledgeable about the worlds they love, whether that’s anime, gaming, film, or local legends. As we move forward, we’ll continue listening closely. Data, feedback, and fan-led events will guide our next steps. The soul of this store will absolutely be shaped by the Filipino fanbase. It already has been,” he said.
“Opening in Manila marks a significant step in our broader international expansion strategy. Asia is a high-potential region, and the Philippines plays a central role in our long-term plans. This store is one piece of a much larger puzzle. What I want our Funko fans in the Philippines to know is this: we’re here for the long haul, and this is just the beginning,” Clempson said. “Just like our presence at Comic Cons and major fan events around the world, having flagship stores allows us to build deeper relationships with collectors, families, and the wider pop culture community.”
For the Philippines’ mall culture, the Funko store is both attraction and anchor. For Filipino fans, it is recognition of their place in the global fandom map. And for the brand, it is a statement that collecting is no longer a niche pastime — it is a lifestyle woven into everyday Filipino life, affirming that imagination and play remain powerful cultural currencies.