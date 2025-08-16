PCG dismisses claim Phl escalating tension

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) pushed back against Chinese claims that it was the Philippines that recently escalated tensions near Scarborough Shoal (Bajo de Masinloc) that led to the collision between two Chinese vessels in the disputed waters.

Speaking at a news forum in Quezon City, PCG spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea (WPS), Commodore Jay Tarriela, categorically denied Beijing’s accusations, asserting that the Philippines operates within its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and follows rules-based conduct.

“It is not the PCG or the Philippine government that escalates the tension in the WPS. The reason why tension is rising is because of their dangerous actions and illegal presence within our EEZ,” Tarriela stressed.

He added that the real source of regional instability is “the deployment of Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) vessels and People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy warships” within Philippine maritime territory.

Tarriela’s remarks came in response to a statement from Chinese Ministry of Defense spokesperson Jian Bin, who alleged that Philippine vessels “illegally intruded” into what China refers to as its territorial waters near Huangyan Dao — a Chinese name of Bajo de Masinloc (Scarborough Shoal), on 11 August.

No mention of collision

Jian accused the PCG of making “dangerous maneuvers” that created a close-quarters situation at sea.

However, Jian did not mention the reported collision between two Chinese vessels — a CCG ship and a PLA Navy warship — an incident Tarriela disclosed earlier in the week.

According to the PCG, the collision occurred after CCG vessel 3104, which chased BRP Suluan, executed a reckless high-speed maneuver that caused it to crash into PLA Navy warship 164.

The BRP Suluan sustained minor damage, including a bent flagpole, during the operation that was part of a humanitarian mission with the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) to deliver aid to Filipino fishermen under the government’s Kadiwa program.

Despite the confrontation, Tarriela said the PCG offered humanitarian assistance to the Chinese side, including help with man-overboard recovery and medical aid.

Jian, in a follow-up statement, said the Philippine Coast Guard’s actions “severely violated China’s sovereignty” and warned that Beijing “reserves the right to take necessary countermeasures.”

The Philippine government, through the Department of Foreign Affairs, made it clear it would not accept blame for the “unfortunate outcome” of the collision.