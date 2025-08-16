Marcos son empowers youth

Two of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s sons, Simon and Vincent, have mostly stayed out of the spotlight since their father returned to Malacañang. Their older brother Sandro, now Ilocos Norte’s 1st District representative, is the one following directly in his father’s political footsteps.

But this time, it’s the youngest, Vincent “Vinny” Marcos, stepping into the public eye. Vinny is now taking on a bigger role as chairman of the Bagong Pilipinas Youth (BPY), the administration’s flagship youth movement.

Located in his father’s old presidential campaign headquarters in Mandaluyong, Vinny led the opening of the first Bagong Pilipinas Youth Hub. It also kick-started the Linggo ng Kabataan festivities.

BPY is a nationwide movement designed to empower young Filipinos to become “proactive agents of change” in their communities and the country. It aims to develop a generation that is “critically aware, highly capable, and deeply committed” to build a just, inclusive and progressive Philippines.

The group aims to be a platform for young people, supporting initiatives in civic engagement, education, leadership, development and innovation.

According to Marcos, BPY is not a youth organization but a movement that encourages the Filipino youth to take the lead in creating opportunities for themselves.

BPY Hub as a collaborative center

Centering on collaboration among the youth, the BPY Hub will serve as a space where young people can brainstorm, build and bring ideas to life.

It will also act as a venue for structured programs and youth-led activities.

Marcos presented youth-generated project proposals, which the BPY will undertake under his leadership.

These include the Youth Voters’ Registration Hub to encourage young people to exercise their right to vote; Youth Hangouts, a monthly meetup to discuss timely issues; the Bagong Kabataan Academy for leadership and skills training; as well as film screenings, sports tournaments and innovation exhibits.

The BPY’s initial projects will also tackle important issues such as mental health, with planned caravans and awareness drives, anti-bullying seminars, and even community clean-up activities — all aimed at promoting self-improvement and social responsibility among the youth.

Meanwhile, youth members can also participate in songwriting, band and spelling competitions to showcase their talents.

For out-of-school youth, the BPY will also engage in tutoring and relief distribution efforts.

Marcos encouraged government agencies, partners in the private sector, non-governmental organizations, schools, and communities to champion the youth in the BPY’s new endeavor.

He emphasized that through these initiatives, young people will be more confident, innovative and impactful.