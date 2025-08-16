Courageous Christians

As Catholic Christians we are expected to be “always on fire” courageously living out our religious convictions with commitment just like Jeremiah, Paul and Jesus, even if doing so would result in causing divisions in families and society and inviting suffering and death. If no one is ever offended by the quality of our commitment to Christ, then perhaps we are practicing “inoffensive Christianity.”

The preaching of Jeremiah, Paul, and Jesus caused division among the people who heard them.

Jesus, in preaching the word of God, continues to divide families, the word that He knew would lead ultimately to His death. The disruption, division, and revolution, which Jesus and His true followers caused because of their preaching, are the fire of sacrificial love and the fire of justice, necessary to reset what’s fractured, put right what’s dislocated, and cleanse what’s infected in the world and in the Body of Christ.

Let us not be afraid to pursue the mission of Jesus even if it brings division because, like Him, some will follow us while others will definitely oppose us. We must make a decision to follow Him or not, to share His “baptism” or not. The choice can result in division, even within families.

□□□

Meanwhile, in its sustained campaign against vehicle-related crimes, the Philippine National Police–Highway Patrol Group (PNP-HPG) recovered a black Mitsubishi Montero covered by an active HPG hold order in an operation in Barangay Paciano Rizal, Bay, Laguna.

PBGen William M. Segun, acting HPG director, said the Provincial Highway Patrol Team (PHPT) Laguna, led by PMaj. Ed Richard P. Pacana, in coordination with CIDG Laguna, were conducting an operation when they discovered the subject vehicle parked at a private residence.

Upon verification, the team confirmed the vehicle was covered by HPG Hold Order No. 20250411 under PHPT Laguna Incident Report 25-08-0034. The status of the vehicle was explained to barangay officials, after which it was voluntarily surrendered to the authorities. The recovered vehicle was brought to the PHPT Laguna office for investigation and proper disposition.

Segun commended the PHPT Laguna personnel for their vigilance and professionalism. “This recovery is a testament to the HPG’s commitment to safeguard the public and ensure that all vehicles under legal restriction are accounted for and processed according to law,” he said.

□□□

Tomorrow, the Civil Service Commission will hold the media launch for the 125th Philippine Civil Service anniversary.

With the theme “Bawat Kawani, Lingkod Bayani: Puso, Dangal, at Galing Para sa Bayan,” the milestone celebration will honor civil servants for their vital role in nation-building and in shaping a Bagong Pilipinas. The month-long lineup of activities will be presented at the launch, including a nationwide jobs fair, an honor awards program, a fun run, special perks for government workers, and other events to recognize the dedication and contributions of our public servants.