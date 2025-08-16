Bagunas, Alas forging solid chemistry in Euro training

The Alas Pilipinas Men are in the middle of a three-country training camp and are currently in Romania to polish to a luster a skill set and chemistry for the FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship next month.

“We eat together, train hard together and push each other,” said Bagunas, one of Alas Pilipinas’s stalwarts who’s well on his way to recovery from his injury, from the Romania city of Piatra Neamt as the team heads for a weekend grind under world champion Italian coach Angiolino Frigoni.

“Training here is intense in the morning and in the afternoon session, we focus on strength, conditioning and game systems.”

Bagunas is a star—a Top Volleyball League champion and Most Valuable Player (MVP) in Taiwan who recently earned a spot in Japan’s Osaka Bluteon in the next SV.League season, not to mention his local exploits as MVP in both the University Athletic Association of the Philippines out of National University and the Spikers’ Turf.

But at Alas, he works as tough as everybody else — Frigoni is handling a 21-player pool from which he picks the final 14 for the worlds — to form a solid bond in a highly-competitive atmosphere in the camp.

“Coach Angiolino has been pushing us to be disciplined and smart on the court, and I think that’s making a big difference in our preparation,” he said as the days wind down to the last 27 days on Saturday before the first serve between the Philippines and Tunisia on 12 September at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Prior to Romania, Alas Pilipinas was in Morocco and will be traveling to Portugal to wrap up its European training camp — Romania at No. 22 in the world and Portugal at No. 28 are playing in the worlds while Morocco is an active volleyball country ranked No. 81, four rungs below the No. 77 Philippines.

Bagunas added that a solid bond is already solid in the team which is a mixture of veteran and young players.

“We have a great balance of veterans who bring experience and leadership, and younger players who bring energy and fresh perspectives,” Bagunas said.

Also in the pool besides the 6-foot-5 outside spiker are his 2019 Southeast Asian Games silver medalist teammates Marck Espejo, Kim Malabunga, Owa Retamar and Jack Kalingking, as well as Steven Rotter, Lloyd Josafat, JP Bugaoan, Louie Ramirez, and Vince Lorenzo.

The veterans are also learning while leading the young guns Leo Ordiales, Buds Buddin, Peng Taguibolos, Josh Ybañez, Kennedy Batas, Jade Disquitado, Eco Adajar, John Michael Paglaon and Ike Andrew Barilea as well as Filipino-Foreigners Elijah Tae-Yin Kim and Lucca Mamone.