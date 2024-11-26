Keon cries foul over alleged Laoag sabotage

In a fiery press conference held at Laoag City Hall on 26 November, Mayor Michael Marcos Keon unleashed a torrent of accusations against provincial authorities, alleging that a series of deliberate actions were designed to undermine his administration.

From controversial basketball rulings to a bungled rice distribution program, Keon painted a narrative of calculated sabotage orchestrated by key figures in the Ilocos Norte Sports Development Council (INSDC), the National Irrigation Administration (NIA), and the Provincial Capitol.

Keon, a cousin of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., framed the incidents as more than governance missteps, suggesting instead that they were politically motivated efforts to discredit him and weaken Laoag City’s standing.

At the center of Keon’s grievances was a recent basketball dispute during the Governor’s Cup. A scuffle between Team Laoag and Team Dingras players led the game committee to disqualify members of both teams. Keon lambasted the decision as unfair and lacking due process.

“There was no proper investigation, no consultation. It’s like the decision was made behind closed doors without even giving us a chance to defend ourselves,” Keon said, his voice tinged with frustration.

He singled out INSDC head Faivo Bartolome, accusing him of bias and alleging that the disqualification was a deliberate ploy to sabotage Laoag City’s chances of winning the tournament.

“This decision doesn’t just affect the players — it cripples our team’s chances in the Governor’s Cup. It makes you wonder: was this politically motivated? Is this a setup to embarrass Laoag City?” Keon said.

His sentiments were echoed by Atty. Charito Malicad, the City Information Officer, who sat beside Keon during the press conference. “It’s basic to listen to both sides before making a decision. That didn’t happen here. It feels like they’re out to make Laoag City look bad,” Malicad remarked.

But the basketball dispute was just the tip of the iceberg. Keon also decried what he described as a deliberate move to sideline Laoag City in a rice distribution program under the NIA’s Contract Growing Scheme. The initiative, which aims to provide affordable rice to vulnerable communities, had promised 100 sacks of rice to be sold outside Laoag City Hall through the Kadiwa program.

City Agriculturist Shiela Opelac recounted how the city government prepared extensively for the event, only to be informed hours before the distribution that the rice would instead be delivered to the Provincial Capitol.

“We had everything ready — logistics, food safety measures, electricity, even printers for receipts,” Opelac said. “Then we’re told at the last minute that their truck can’t access City Hall. It felt deliberate, like we were being pushed aside.”

Keon dismissed NIA’s explanation, which cited parking constraints as the reason for the venue change. “This wasn’t about logistics,” he argued. “This was about sidelining Laoag City. It’s part of a pattern to make us irrelevant.”

The mayor also took aim at an earlier incident involving the Marcos Stadium swimming pool. Keon claimed the pool was left filthy and unusable when Laoag City athletes arrived for training, despite assurances from Bartolome that it would be ready.

“This isn’t just about basketball, rice, or a swimming pool. It’s about respect and fairness for Laoag City,” Keon declared. “We’re being excluded at every turn, and I won’t stay silent while this happens.”

Tensions between Keon and the Provincial Capitol, particularly with Governor Manotoc, have simmered for some time. Their strained relationship — despite being members of the influential Marcos family — has fueled speculation of a deeper political feud within Ilocos Norte.

“This is about more than governance,” Keon said in closing. “It’s about integrity and the kind of leadership we want to see. If they think I’ll just roll over and take this, they’re wrong.”

As Keon’s accusations reverberate across Ilocos Norte, observers are left wondering: is this merely a clash of egos and personalities, or does it signal a deeper political conflict that could reshape the province’s power dynamics? For now, one thing is certain — the battle lines have been drawn, and the stakes couldn’t be higher.