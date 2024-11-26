Hontiveros: Yang ‘key factor’ in Chinese intel ops in Phl

Michael Yang, a former economic adviser to ex-President Rodrigo Duterte, has been identified as a “key factor” in Chinese intelligence operations in the Philippines, Senate Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros revealed on Tuesday.
During the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality’s hearing, Hontiveros linked Yang to the alleged espionage activities involving former Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo, also known as Guo Hua Ping, and Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs).
Hontiveros stated that Yang, previously implicated in the multi-billion peso Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corporation controversy, played a significant role in the growth of POGOs in the country.
“Colleagues, make no mistake: In the two years of hearings, or four years if we include the 18th Congress hearings on the social costs of POGOs that led to the Pastillas Scam exposé, one thing is clear: POGO is a monster. It is a monster that engages in human trafficking, money laundering, torture, and espionage,” she said.
Hontiveros presented a photo of Yang with She Zhijiang, a self-confessed Chinese spy, who allegedly linked Guo to China’s Ministry of State Security.
“This photo was given to us by one of our key informants, and it further deepens what we already know: Michael Yang is a key actor in Chinese intelligence operations here,” she added.
Hontiveros accused Yang of betraying the country, saying, “Michael Yang, who is involved in Pharmally, and if reports are accurate, in drug operations here. Michael Yang, the economic adviser of the former President. We have been exploited and betrayed.”
She Zhijiang, currently detained in Thailand for human trafficking and forced labor, alleged that Guo’s mayoral campaign in Bamban was organized by China’s Ministry of State Security.
Hontiveros noted that her team’s attempts to speak with She in prison were blocked. However, she said her research revealed She’s access to classified files linking Guo to espionage activities.
“These files, from my understanding, are available only to police officers or those granted special access to classified government information. She Zhijiang has access to the files of Guo Hua Ping and her family members, because, according to him, Guo Hua Ping is an intelligence agent,” Hontiveros said.
Guo has denied the allegations, and her absence at the final Senate hearing was attributed to a scheduling conflict with court proceedings.
Hontiveros also claimed that Chinese communist propaganda is being spread through establishments linked to She Zhijiang.
She cited a spa in Pasay City, allegedly associated with She, as a tool for disseminating anti-United States messaging.
“This Yatai spa was once associated with She Zhijiang, but we have no knowledge if he still has controlling interest. My informants got a massage there a few weeks ago, and they took a photo of this QR code that was freely available in the buffet area," Hontiveros said.
Scanning the QR code reportedly led to a Telegram group promoting anti-US statements and calls to serve China.