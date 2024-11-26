Hontiveros: Yang ‘key factor’ in Chinese intel ops in Phl

Michael Yang, a former economic adviser to ex-President Rodrigo Duterte, has been identified as a “key factor” in Chinese intelligence operations in the Philippines, Senate Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros revealed on Tuesday.

During the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality’s hearing, Hontiveros linked Yang to the alleged espionage activities involving former Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo, also known as Guo Hua Ping, and Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs).

Yang’s role in POGOs

Hontiveros stated that Yang, previously implicated in the multi-billion peso Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corporation controversy, played a significant role in the growth of POGOs in the country.

“Colleagues, make no mistake: In the two years of hearings, or four years if we include the 18th Congress hearings on the social costs of POGOs that led to the Pastillas Scam exposé, one thing is clear: POGO is a monster. It is a monster that engages in human trafficking, money laundering, torture, and espionage,” she said.

Hontiveros presented a photo of Yang with She Zhijiang, a self-confessed Chinese spy, who allegedly linked Guo to China’s Ministry of State Security.

“This photo was given to us by one of our key informants, and it further deepens what we already know: Michael Yang is a key actor in Chinese intelligence operations here,” she added.

Hontiveros accused Yang of betraying the country, saying, “Michael Yang, who is involved in Pharmally, and if reports are accurate, in drug operations here. Michael Yang, the economic adviser of the former President. We have been exploited and betrayed.”

Alleged espionage and human trafficking

She Zhijiang, currently detained in Thailand for human trafficking and forced labor, alleged that Guo’s mayoral campaign in Bamban was organized by China’s Ministry of State Security.

Hontiveros noted that her team’s attempts to speak with She in prison were blocked. However, she said her research revealed She’s access to classified files linking Guo to espionage activities.